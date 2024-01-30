Sign up
Previous
Photo 2719
Look Who's Back
Woody!!
Our resident Greater Spotted Woodpecker back in after a few months. He is incredibly skittish, a pigeon flew across the garden immediately after I took this and Woody was gone, in a flash of black, red and white.
Thanks for dropping by
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3515
photos
160
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
30th January 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Milanie
ace
Glad he stayed put for a minute - nice catch of his colors
January 30th, 2024
