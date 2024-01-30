Previous
Look Who's Back by phil_sandford
Photo 2719

Look Who's Back

Woody!!

Our resident Greater Spotted Woodpecker back in after a few months. He is incredibly skittish, a pigeon flew across the garden immediately after I took this and Woody was gone, in a flash of black, red and white.

30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Phil Sandford

Milanie ace
Glad he stayed put for a minute - nice catch of his colors
January 30th, 2024  
