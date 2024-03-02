Sign up
Rainbow 2024 #02 - Purple #1
Some of the Hellebores out of the garden for the 1st purple of the month.
Thanks for dropping by
2nd March 2024
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
purple
hellebore
rainbow2024
