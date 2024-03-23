Previous
Rainbow 2024 #23 - Purple #4 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2024 #23 - Purple #4

One of the tulips from Carole’s purchase of last week (the petals fell of this one when I tried to put it back in the vase - oops)

23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
March 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful purple
March 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It’s a beautiful color. Lucky that they didn’t fall off when you pulled it out of the bouquet.
March 23rd, 2024  
