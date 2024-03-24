Previous
Rainbow 2024 #24 - Pink #4 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2024 #24 - Pink #4

The Magnolia is beginning to flower (friends up with us for the weekend (for the Tigers Gloucester match that we won’t talk about) said that their Magnolia is all done, just 100 miles south of us)

24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
We got snow yesterday. Spring is different in different parts of the earth. But love watching it come to life in Europe.
March 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice border bringing out the lovely pink.
March 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! - fav
March 24th, 2024  
