Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival by phil_sandford
Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival

Collage of just a few from today’s hot stroll around Woodhall Spa …….
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking collage.
July 10th, 2022  
Barb ace
Super collage!
July 10th, 2022  
