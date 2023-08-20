Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Sunflower Feast
A collage of the sunflowers from earlier this afternoon for your perusal.
Thanks for dropping by
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3238
photos
154
followers
164
following
Collages
Tags
yellow
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
collage
,
sunflowers
