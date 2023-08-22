Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
M C Tsen Military Uniform Collection
A small collage of some of the photographs I took this evening which hopefully shows the enormity of the collection. Top right of the big photographs is the man himself.
Thanks for dropping by.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
August 22nd, 2023
