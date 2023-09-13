Sign up
107 / 365
Gran Hotel Costa Melonaras
Small collage of a few photos of the holiday (before it went pete tong)
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3298
photos
153
followers
165
following
Tags
holiday
,
collage
,
gran-canaria
,
melonaras
Lou Ann
ace
Actually a fabulous collage. The center image is breathtaking.
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful collage to remind you of your wonderful holiday!
September 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
such a stunning collage, lovely captures.
September 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
At least most of your holiday was relaxing
September 17th, 2023
