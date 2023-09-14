Previous
Holiday Books by phil_sandford
107 / 365

Holiday Books

A collage of the 6 books I’ve read over the last 7 days lazing by the pool

Harlequin by Bernard Cornwell; This first book of a trilogy tells how Thomas of Hookton leaves his native Dorset to fight aginst the French in Brittany and, afterwards, at the battle of Crecy in Picardy.

Holly by Stephen King; The return of Holly Gibney, the Private Eye from an earlier set of books, Mr Mercedes, Finders Keepers etc in her first stand alone novel sees her tracking down missing residents of her home town post Covid.

If it Bleeds by Stephen King; Four short stories from the absolute master of his genre.

The Girl in the Eagles Talons by Karin Smirnoff; the latest in the dysfunctional cyber goth Lisbeth Salander books originally by Steig Larsson.

Joe Country by Mick Herron; the 6th book in the tales of the failed MI5 spooks consigned to Slough House under the control of Jackson Lamb to do his bidding or resign.

The Fourth Prophecy by Glenn Cooper; the 5th book in his Cal Donovan series (Donovan being a poor man’s Robert Langdon)

All highly enjoyable and all highly recommended (if you like these genres, if not, then that’s fine by me, be a boring world if we all liked the same things)
moni kozi
Wow! 6 books in 7 days! That's prolific! Youshould get an electronic book for the holidays. Just to avoid the weight of the books you carry about.
September 14th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@monikozi - I should have said, these are all on my Kindle, along with hundreds of others. A book a day, usual for me when on holiday. I’d actually started the Bernard Cornwell book a week before we flew (I read every night for around 45 minutes after going to bed (helps me wind down)). Poolside from 9am to 6pm gives plenty of time to read a book.
September 14th, 2023  
