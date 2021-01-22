Sign up
6 / 365
Canola territory
A throwback to Spring and a drone shot of a dry river bed wending its way through the canola - even though the countryside was unusually green from the rains, there was still no water in the river.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
24th September 2020 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Tags
drone
,
canola
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful landscape.
January 22nd, 2021
