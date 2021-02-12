Sign up
10 / 365
rainforest butterflies
It seems the only time the butterflies settle long enough for a photo is when they are up to hanky panky!
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
365 Wylie extra
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2021 12:48pm
butterfly
Junko Y
ace
Nice of them to cooperate so you could get a good photo in focus! Your background bokeh is a beautiful backdrop.
February 12th, 2021
