163 / 365
Another favourite stand of gum trees
With minor pfaffing in Topaz.
BoB
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
trees
Babs
ace
I love this shot. The trunks of the trees are so straight.
December 9th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful stand of gum trees, i like the very straight trunks..
December 9th, 2022
