Rainbow red by pusspup
214 / 365

Rainbow red

One of the spectacular gum blossoms from West Australia.
13th March 2023

Wylie

@pusspup
Kathy ace
Very nice.
March 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous shot, like a fireworks display!
March 11th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous red. Fav
March 11th, 2023  
