314 / 365
A different view
One of the shots used in today's shot on my other album. Such a gorgeous tree, I just had to share!
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3636
photos
235
followers
265
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
3318
312
3319
3320
313
3321
314
3322
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th July 2023 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
gum
Beverley
ace
Simply amazing 🤩.
July 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous tree, it looks like two elephant legs crossed ;-)
July 31st, 2023
