Previous
Photo 377
A little French cafe life
On our walk back from the Louvre. Had to try and share a little Parisian lifestyle.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3771
photos
243
followers
269
following
103% complete
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
3391
374
3392
3393
375
376
3394
377
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th October 2023 7:18pm
Tags
paris
Christine Louise
Love the lighting and colours
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful wonderful light on this street cafe!
October 12th, 2023
