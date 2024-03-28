Sign up
Previous
Photo 530
Phillip Is landscape
I failed at the March word 'spring' today as it is Autumn here! I could have gone back to last year but instead this is a recent shot from Phillip Is where the great Southern Ocean hits land. Pretty wild country!
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd February 2024 3:30pm
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wild and rugged coastline.
March 28th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a rugged landscape. You could have done a machinery spring.
March 28th, 2024
