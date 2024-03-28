Previous
Phillip Is landscape by pusspup
Phillip Is landscape

I failed at the March word 'spring' today as it is Autumn here! I could have gone back to last year but instead this is a recent shot from Phillip Is where the great Southern Ocean hits land. Pretty wild country!
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wild and rugged coastline.
March 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a rugged landscape. You could have done a machinery spring.
March 28th, 2024  
