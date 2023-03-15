Previous
Clean, fresh water by randystreat
Photo 3291

Clean, fresh water

Last time for the Worldwide Minute photo. The theme this year was gratitude.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love this.
March 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Something to be grateful for.
March 15th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@mccarth1 @wakelys Thank you
March 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Right on
March 15th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV wonderful thing to be grateful for and a fantastic photo
March 15th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
That`s the best drink to me. Like it ice cold.
March 15th, 2023  
