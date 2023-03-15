Sign up
Photo 3291
Clean, fresh water
Last time for the Worldwide Minute photo. The theme this year was gratitude.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
6
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4153
photos
105
followers
90
following
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th March 2023 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
gratitude
,
wwm2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this.
March 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Something to be grateful for.
March 15th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@mccarth1
@wakelys
Thank you
March 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Right on
March 15th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV wonderful thing to be grateful for and a fantastic photo
March 15th, 2023
Pyrrhula
That`s the best drink to me. Like it ice cold.
March 15th, 2023
