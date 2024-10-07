Previous
Optics (7)
Optics (7)

I had no idea where to start for this word. But after doing a little research Ive decided that as rainbows are optical, they fit the meaning. Taken from my archives - shot in Madeira a few years back.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous capture!
October 7th, 2024  
Juergen
nice little Rainbow
October 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely and delightful rainbow.
October 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous in all that sparkly water.
October 7th, 2024  
Vincent ace
nicely captured
October 7th, 2024  
