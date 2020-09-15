Will this break the streak? This is the fourth time I have photographed one of the stylists who cuts my hair. In the cases of the other three, they moved shortly after my post! [ Jaime ] [ Danni ] [ Brittany ]
My initial goal: “We see the people who cut our hair only once a month (or so), but they're still people we get to know. So here I have ventured out of my comfort zone by asking someone if I might photograph them and post the image online. No flowers. No bugs. But someone I encounter regularly, if not frequently.”
Since then, mostly in good fun the shop manager has not been happy to see me come in with a camera. My last two cuts, however, have been with the manager so I took my camera today to photograph her, in her mask. She wasn't there yet for the day. Instead, however, I got Tonya. She has cut my hair many times over the five years she has worked in this shop and has no plans to leave, so maybe this is the one to break the streak?
I took the flash, but the weak batteries didn't provide enough power quickly enough, so this was with natural light with the semi-portrait, 60mm lens. I'm very unhappy that the focus is not very sharp. Sigh.