Dad’s tape measure by rhoing
Photo 3265

Dad’s tape measure

Not etched with his name or nickname like some other tools, but this is much more “iconic” to me; I remember this so vividly from growing up. We measure lots of things, so measuring tapes need to be handy and Dad always had this handy. I was so pleased that this was still around when he passed away almost 8 years ago. It’s only 6' and it doesn’t lock, but my 16' locking Stanley tape doesn’t have any memories attached to it.
» Also, note in the photo: “Add 2 inches for inside measure”. My Stanley? “+ 2 7/8 inch”. Really? 2 7/8"?

16th September 2020

marlboromaam ace
I think it's a marvelous thing that you have your dad's tools. I can see you appreciate them too. =)
September 19th, 2020  
