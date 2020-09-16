Dad’s tape measure

Not etched with his name or nickname like some other tools, but this is much more “iconic” to me; I remember this so vividly from growing up. We measure lots of things, so measuring tapes need to be handy and Dad always had this handy. I was so pleased that this was still around when he passed away almost 8 years ago. It’s only 6' and it doesn’t lock, but my 16' locking Stanley tape doesn’t have any memories attached to it.
» Also, note in the photo: “Add 2 inches for inside measure”. My Stanley? “+ 2 7/8 inch”. Really? 2 7/8"?