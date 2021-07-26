Sign up
Photo 3550
Travel day 2 home
I thought this was a creative “Do Not Disturb” design.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail”
2 years ago:
“Finally, a yellow Tiger!”
3 years ago:
“Last butterfly for a while!”
4 years ago:
“Eastern Pondhawk [Filler #52]”
5 years ago:
“Travel day”
6 years ago:
“Golden Silk Orbweaver”
7 years ago:
“First swallowtail of the year”
8 years ago:
“Fiery Skipper? No! “Sachem” (Sigh)”
9 years ago:
“My, but what large eyes you have!”
10 years ago:
“Another travel day...”
26th July 2021
It stands out. Did it work?
November 14th, 2021
