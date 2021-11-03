Previous
Not a great shot, but… by rhoing
Photo 3646

Not a great shot, but…

… it looks to be the first observation of a Red Admiral in Illinois in November at BugGuide.net. (Plus, it was actually taken today; i.e., not a filler.)

» Submitted to BugGuide for ID confirmation
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ IMG_2954S8x10tm :: 60mm ]
3rd November 2021 3rd Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
998% complete

