Photo 3646
Not a great shot, but…
… it looks to be the first observation of a
Red Admiral in Illinois in November at BugGuide.net
. (Plus, it was actually taken today; i.e., not a filler.)
»
Submitted to BugGuide
for ID confirmation
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle(s) #22 (at least)”
2 years ago:
“Before I throw it away #3”
3 years ago:
“A different sort of baby gift”
4 years ago:
“More autumn glory”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“First decent dew-covered spider web”
7 years ago:
“Firecracker flower”
8 years ago:
“Long shadows … at only 4 p.m.!”
9 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
10 years ago:
“Playoff series format”
[ IMG_2954S8x10tm :: 60mm ]
3rd November 2021
3rd Nov 21
0
0
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
red admiral
,
vanessa atalanta
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2021
Leave a Comment
