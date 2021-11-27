Sign up
Photo 3667
Painting around obstructions
I’m always impressed when artists or muralists paint on surfaces that have objects mounted on them and they continue their design or image over the mounted objects. This is on a building in downtown Fremont, Ohio.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Selective coloring 1”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“At the radio station again…”
4 years ago:
“Wait! What happened to *Santa’s* wife???”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Not just a bag of water over a door… [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“One tradition continues”
8 years ago:
“[Finally] Figured out “Custom White Balance”!”
9 years ago:
“*In* the greenhouse”
10 years ago:
“The “Dark Matter” of Digital”
27th November 2021
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Views
7
365
Pixel 4a
27th November 2021 10:40am
Privacy
Public
mural
,
art
,
painting
,
building
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
artistry
,
tm-p4a
,
obstructions
