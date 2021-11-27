Previous
Painting around obstructions by rhoing
Photo 3667

Painting around obstructions

I’m always impressed when artists or muralists paint on surfaces that have objects mounted on them and they continue their design or image over the mounted objects. This is on a building in downtown Fremont, Ohio.

[ PXL_20211127_154052213S90x100tm :: cell phone ]
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Photo Details

