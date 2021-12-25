Previous
Christmas Day family portrait by rhoing
Photo 3689

Christmas Day family portrait

It’s so hard to get two adults & two pre-schoolers to all look good at the same time. I have a[nother] renewed appreciation for what professionals do. I also see the prospective advantage of using the dSLR with two additional pieces of equipment: a tripod (which I have for the “real” camera) and a cable release or remote… Also, since the kids were watching my lovely assistant (Clare), I think next time I might tell the adults to look at the assistant, too, so that everyone is looking in the same direction. Still learning!

Blurred in post production. Can’t imagine why I didn’t use the Pixel’s Portrait mode at the time…

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
