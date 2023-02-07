Previous
Next
Every cork tells a story by rhoing
Photo 4010

Every cork tells a story

Our older daughter has a “vessel” for saving corks, so that’s the source of the idea. I’ve extended the idea a bit: I write the date and whatever else I can fit on the cork. Today is our friend Raymond’s birthday and we had Raymond and Jeanne to our house for dinner. The champagne cork was popped for a champagne-based cocktail (“attitude adjustment” before dinner) and is labelled “Raymond’s B’day 2.07.23.”

It was this … or a dressed-up selfie … or a jigsaw puzzle, but I promised myself no more jigsaw puzzles.

[ PXL_20230208_012220045_12x9tm 1 :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Pandemic Puzzle #31”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Texas State House dome”
 5 years ago: “Relocating”
 6 years ago: “Lame abstract”
 7 years ago: “Chair in B&W” (one of the recently re-covered chairs)
 8 years ago: “Happy Birthday, Raymond!”
 9 years ago: “Unknown Asteraceae”
10 years ago: “Passion tendril”
11 years ago: “Haliaeetus leucocephalus” (Bald eagle)
12 years ago: “Wedding Rings”
7th February 2023 7th Feb 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a nice way to save corks. Lovely still life too!
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise