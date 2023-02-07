Every cork tells a story

Our older daughter has a “vessel” for saving corks, so that’s the source of the idea. I’ve extended the idea a bit: I write the date and whatever else I can fit on the cork. Today is our friend Raymond’s birthday and we had Raymond and Jeanne to our house for dinner. The champagne cork was popped for a champagne-based cocktail (“attitude adjustment” before dinner) and is labelled “Raymond’s B’day 2.07.23.”
It was this … or a dressed-up selfie … or a jigsaw puzzle, but I promised myself no more jigsaw puzzles.