'Déjà vu all over again' [Travel day]
Photo 4067

‘Déjà vu all over again’ [Travel day]

With apologies to Yogi Berra, but this shot looks vaguely familiar!
On our way east to visit the kids and grandkids.
We made 631 miles today, leaving about 539 for tomorrow.

[ PXL_20230416_224830583_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

16th April 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Great smile!
January 6th, 2024  
