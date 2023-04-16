Sign up
Photo 4067
‘Déjà vu all over again’ [Travel day]
With apologies to
Yogi Berra
, but this shot looks
vaguely familiar!
On our way east to visit the kids and grandkids.
We made 631 miles today, leaving about 539 for tomorrow.
[ PXL_20230416_224830583_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Gnarly”
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #36”
(Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater)
3 years ago:
“Looks like a good day to row!”
4 years ago:
“Ceiling patches taped and mudded”
5 years ago:
“Marathon Monday”
6 years ago:
“Blue spruce”
7 years ago:
“Watch out!”
8 years ago:
“Pretty flowers? Guess the plant!”
9 years ago:
“Just a fern of some kind…”
10 years ago:
“Pink pollen!”
11 years ago:
“Liquid Torso”
12 years ago:
“Rolling, rolling, rolling …”
16th April 2023
Mags
ace
Great smile!
January 6th, 2024
