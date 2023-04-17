Two days driving’s reward

Terrible photo, but
(a) it’s with the Night Sight setting;
(b) it’s a selfie and I’m [still] not very good at selfies; and
(c) it’s been a long day (539 miles).
Tomorrow this little angel has brain surgery to address some fluid buildup as it’s not draining properly. It’ll be a “Warf Procedure” … done by Dr. Warf.
After dinner here tonight, we go to the other grandkids’ house in preparation for tomorrow’s “handoff” with the other grandparents of our sister-and-brother grandchildren. We will be in-charge for three nights, till their parents return from a vacation.