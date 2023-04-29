During the Covid shutdown, our daughter Grace found BollyX instructor Purnima Thakre and told Clare about the “online classes.” Clare Zoom’ed many of the classes and enjoyed them as a change from her Zumba classes.
“BollyX [‘Cardio 1’] is a Bollywood-inspired dance-fitness program that combines dynamic choreography with the hottest music from around the world. Its 50-minute cardio workout cycles between higher and lower-intensity dance sequences to get you moving, sweating, and motivated.”
Today Clare met Purnima face-to-face for the first time at a class in Natick, Massachusetts, captured here with a terrible photo. I have two critiques of this photo: one is my fault, and one — well — there’s nothing I can do about it.
(1) Clare and the kids can corroborate that I try hard to get hands-off-shoulders and eliminate subjects’ arms-around-each-other. I failed here with the hand on the shoulder, which is a criticism of the photographer only, if you’re reading this Purnima.
(2) This was the third frame … and I forced the flash from my cell phone camera. Clearly, it still wasn’t enough to eliminate the deep shadows on the faces. This reminds me that there are some shots best left to a “real camera” (and flash), rather than a cell phone camera and pretend-flash.