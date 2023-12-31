Sign up
Photo 4120
Clydesdales
Tomorrow we head home, but today we had a [chilly] trolley ride around the property of Spiegel Grove, location of the Rutherford B. Hayes Museum and Library in Fremont, Ohio. We had a similar ride several years ago.
[ PXL_20231231_183521754_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
December 31 posts
1 year ago:
“New Year’s Eve wedding [Travel day]”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Hands (last day of visit)”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“End of December! [Travel day filler]”
Butterfly!
6 years ago:
“500 miles in slop… [Travel day]”
7 years ago:
“Through TSA screening … Twice.”
8 years ago:
“St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Ohio”
9 years ago:
“Dad tracks”
10 years ago:
“Childhood recollections…”
11 years ago:
“… and I just liked the design!”
12 years ago:
“Please watch over us all in 2012…”
13 years ago:
“New Year’s Eve 2010”
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
library
,
horses
,
museum
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
sleigh
,
clydesdales
,
presidential library
,
rutherford b. hayes
,
spiegel grove
,
presidential center
,
tm-p4a
,
tm31dec
