Clydesdales by rhoing
Photo 4120

Clydesdales

Tomorrow we head home, but today we had a [chilly] trolley ride around the property of Spiegel Grove, location of the Rutherford B. Hayes Museum and Library in Fremont, Ohio. We had a similar ride several years ago.
December 31 posts
  1 year ago: “New Year’s Eve wedding [Travel day]”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Hands (last day of visit)”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “End of December! [Travel day filler]” Butterfly!
 6 years ago: “500 miles in slop… [Travel day]”
 7 years ago: “Through TSA screening … Twice.”
 8 years ago: “St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Ohio”
 9 years ago: “Dad tracks”
10 years ago: “Childhood recollections…”
11 years ago: “… and I just liked the design!”
12 years ago: “Please watch over us all in 2012…”
13 years ago: “New Year’s Eve 2010”
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1138% complete

