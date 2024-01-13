Well *this* is embarrassing

It’s embarrassing that these are still in the house. How long has it been since we had an answering machine that used these microcassettes? (“PapaThom — What’s an answering machine?”)
In preparation for the kids coming for the total solar eclipse in April, I have begun sorting, cleaning, and tidying the bedroom that served as my office before (and after) I retired. It has also been the photo studio for obsolete tech and other things I want to photograph in the “foldio” photo box, as I did with this post.
» My 70 posts tagged with “foldio”
» In all of 365-land, the only other post tagged with “foldio”