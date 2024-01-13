Previous
Well *this* is embarrassing by rhoing
Photo 4098

Well *this* is embarrassing

It’s embarrassing that these are still in the house. How long has it been since we had an answering machine that used these microcassettes? (“PapaThom — What’s an answering machine?”)

In preparation for the kids coming for the total solar eclipse in April, I have begun sorting, cleaning, and tidying the bedroom that served as my office before (and after) I retired. It has also been the photo studio for obsolete tech and other things I want to photograph in the “foldio” photo box, as I did with this post.
» My 70 posts tagged with “foldio”
» In all of 365-land, the only other post tagged with “foldio”

[ PXL_20240114_050707590_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Maytag refrigerator: Third. Bulb. To. Fail.”
 2 years ago: “How long is the binding?”
 3 years ago: “I begin repeating myself [Filler]”
 4 years ago: “Food truck surprise! [Travel day 2 filler]”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: “Everything’s covered in ice”
 8 years ago: “It’s that time again…”
 9 years ago: “Studying forestry in the 21st century…”
10 years ago: “Sunset over a parking lot”
11 years ago: “Getting ready”
12 years ago: “‘19th Upload Breakdown’?”
13 years ago: “The Solar Dancing Flower”
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Haha, If we didn't move so often I'm sure I could find some. I never get rid of anything :-)
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise