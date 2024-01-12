Previous
Household abstract? by rhoing
Photo 4093

Household abstract?

No photos for four days and yesterday’s [two] images were for non-365 purposes, so I’m going to resist the temptation to “fill” with grandchild or travel fillers.

I changed the Export preset to have the watermark in the lower-right corner, reduced its size and reduced its opacity (especially given the black background of this image).

[ PXL_20240112_171314075_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Toasting a departed friend” (wow—it’s already been a year)
 2 years ago: “Cool relief”
 3 years ago: “Kitchen tool”
 4 years ago: “Anticipation [Travel day]”
 5 years ago: “A ‘before’ photo?”
 6 years ago: “It was this cold…”
 7 years ago: “Ken” — a Rec Center buddy who has moved to California :(
 8 years ago: “Brandy snifter”
 9 years ago: “I’m practically to the back-neighbor’s house!”
10 years ago: “‘microSD’ really means *micro*!”
11 years ago: “Spira mirabilis”
12 years ago: “Yellow = ‘Caution’”
13 years ago: “Lights, camera, no-action!”
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise