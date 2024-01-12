Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4093
Household abstract?
No photos for
four
days and yesterday’s [two] images were for non-365 purposes, so I’m going to resist the temptation to “fill” with grandchild or travel fillers.
I changed the Export preset to have the watermark in the lower-right corner, reduced its size and reduced its opacity (especially given the black background of this image).
[ PXL_20240112_171314075_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Toasting a departed friend”
(wow—it’s already been a year)
2 years ago:
“Cool relief”
3 years ago:
“Kitchen tool”
4 years ago:
“Anticipation [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“A ‘before’ photo?”
6 years ago:
“It was this cold…”
7 years ago:
“Ken”
— a Rec Center buddy who has moved to California :(
8 years ago:
“Brandy snifter”
9 years ago:
“I’m practically to the back-neighbor’s house!”
10 years ago:
“‘microSD’ really means *micro*!”
11 years ago:
“Spira mirabilis”
12 years ago:
“Yellow = ‘Caution’”
13 years ago:
“Lights, camera, no-action!”
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4093
photos
33
followers
38
following
1121% complete
View this month »
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
4092
4093
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
12th January 2024 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clean
,
oven
,
on1
,
tm-p4a
,
self-clean
,
self-cleaning oven
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close