Previous
Next
Repair needed by rhoing
Photo 4093

Repair needed

This is a stained glass piece that Clare’s parents made many years ago. It was a table-top piece that was (appropriately) mounted on a piece of driftwood. The red pennant has come off and needs to be soldered in place again, but then I think I’d like to hang it in a window. I’ve never soldered stained-glass before, but then I’d never rescreened a torn window screen until last fall, and I’d never done quite a few things I’ve done at the Habitat for Humanity sites, so
what could go wrong with hot metal and soldering gun?

Didn’t think about this logically until a paragraph ago, but
     Which way should the pennant be pointing?
It may not look right, but Dad [of course] had it right. :)

[ PXL_20240111_203643114_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Yep; mowed the lawn in mid-January”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “We finished!”
 4 years ago: “Seahorses”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Sous vide” (Cooking “under vacuum”)
 7 years ago: No post
 8 years ago: “Conocephalum conicum” (“Snakeskin liverwort”)
 9 years ago: “Remembering a teacher…”
10 years ago: “Open Sesame”
11 years ago: “Not everything in the greenhouse is ‘pretty’!”
12 years ago: “Winter drear”
13 years ago: “Not exactly the eyes of Texas upon me…”
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise