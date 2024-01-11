Repair needed

This is a stained glass piece that Clare’s parents made many years ago. It was a table-top piece that was (appropriately) mounted on a piece of driftwood. The red pennant has come off and needs to be soldered in place again, but then I think I’d like to hang it in a window. I’ve never soldered stained-glass before, but then I’d never rescreened a torn window screen until last fall, and I’d never done quite a few things I’ve done at the Habitat for Humanity sites, so
what could go wrong with hot metal and soldering gun?
Didn’t think about this logically until a paragraph ago, but Which way should the pennant be pointing?
It may not look right, but Dad [of course] had it right. :)