‘Christmas’ gives way to Snowmen by rhoing
Photo 4092

‘Christmas’ gives way to Snowmen

This is a pretty lame post, but it documents the putting-away of all the Christmas decor and it does have one photo-editing innovation.

I wanted to reduce the reflected glare at the top edge of the photo, but I could not find a filter or masking strategy for ON1 Photo Raw (2023.5) to reduce the brightness or contrast of a selected part of an image. Anyone?

So I gave up on mitigating the glare and wasn’t going to post this at all, but then I investigated watermarking in ON1.

It took me a while to create a small .png file in Paint with a transparent background … and then I was unsuccessful in trying to import that file, so then I used the Watermark option in the Export window. The text is larger than I would want it to be next time and the opacity is too high, but I’ll also have to see if this really saves me any time with repeated posts.

» The tall snowman was a similar post 12 years ago.

[ PXL_20240107_045030457_12x9tm :: cell phone ]

