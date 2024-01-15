Drywall finally done! [ Filler ]

Filler from a couple days ago when we finally finished the drywall work on the Habitat house. The unheated Habitat house. I kept checking my phone to see if the workday were cancelled, but we forged ahead. I had three layers of long sleeves, a hat, gloves and my progressive bifocals (for the first time).
My CliC® glasses (readers) are a nuisance doing construction-type work: I need two hands to click them together, so I have to put down any tool or screws I may be holding. The progressives were much more convenient.
» My CliC glasses post
Drywalling a framed interior has been quite the education. Note the 12" wide “wall” along the right edge? Wasted space resulting from where the wall on the left was placed by the carpenters who framed the house. Oh, well. Nothing much to be done once the shared wall with the other bathroom on the other side is in … and the plumbers have set the pipes.
It’s interesting how my participation has progressed. Initially I was just a set of arms to hold drywall while it was being cut to size — by others — and then held in place while it was being screwed to the framing — by others.
Then I started using drivers to shoot screws. It takes a bit of a touch — acquired only by experience — using the cordless driver with a specialized bit for driving drywall screws and countersinking them properly.
Today — it was only a very minor piece — I measured, cut, and screwed in the very last piece in the house (a strip of drywall on the inside of this bathroom’s window frame).
The best news is that the drywall finisher and the HVAC crew are “next up,” so the next time I go the house will be heated!