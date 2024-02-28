Previous
The humble onion [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4170

The humble onion [Filler]

But such an integral part of so many recipes. Yesterday “we” made chili for our friends Raymond & Jeanne and Vytis. Clare finds most vegetable-chopping somewhat therapeutic, except for onions. I try to be around when an onion(s) have to be chopped.

Scientific name, Allium cepa.

Interestingly, from “Onion” at Wikipedia: “The shallot is a botanical variety of the onion which was classified as a separate species until 2011. Its close relatives include garlic, scallion, leek, and chive.”

And from “Shallot” at Wikipedia: “The shallot is a cultivar group of the onion. Until 2010, the (French red) shallot was classified as a separate species, Allium ascalonicum. The taxon was synonymized with Allium cepa (the common onion) in 2010, as the difference was too small to justify a separate species.”

» Allium cepa at PhytoImages.siu.edu (not a secure, https page)

[ PXL_20240226_161546475_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

