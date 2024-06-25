Previous
Home again to familiar butterflies by rhoing
Photo 4295

Home again to familiar butterflies

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio glaucus).

» Don’t need the ID, but submitted to BugGuide as a data point for June this far south in Illinois.
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

[ PXL_20240625_195006539_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

