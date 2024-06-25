Sign up
Previous
Photo 4295
Home again to familiar butterflies
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (
Papilio glaucus
).
» Don’t need the ID, but
submitted to BugGuide
as a data point for June this far south in Illinois.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies*
]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
[ PXL_20240625_195006539_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 25 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Well, they didn’t all die!”
3 years ago:
“At the confluence [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“It’s hydrangea season in New England”
5 years ago:
“Compare the ‘Ladies’ (toggle between them)”
6 years ago:
“Crash after a crawl”
7 years ago:
“Eastern Amberwing”
8 years ago:
“Hangin’ out on the water (with a genetics exercise)”
9 years ago:
“Scrumdillyumptious, indeed!”
10 years ago:
“Oh, the indignity!”
11 years ago:
“First butterfly in our garden!”
Wow! This was late!
12 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
13 years ago:
“At the flower show…”
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
papilio glaucus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tm25jun
