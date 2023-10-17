Previous
Inverted Broulee Collage. by robz
311 / 365

Inverted Broulee Collage.

Please ignore most of these - for my records only... Seems to look OK - but maybe a little unbalanced ....
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
85% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
An interesting way to record memories.
November 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting inversions. I like the ghosts on the water and bird on the wave.
November 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2023  
