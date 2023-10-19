Previous
Maybe be a bit more considered? by robz
Maybe be a bit more considered?

This was the one I liked most! Choose images which invert well AND go together...
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Babs ace
I have checked out them all but on the run at the moment because we are going to Newcastle shortly so can't comment on all of the collages. I do like this one though. fav.
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love each photos and the collage is great!
November 18th, 2023  
