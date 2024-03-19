More about the people...

Many thanks to everyone for your wonderful suggestions and feedback about the two versions of this image. Several people mentioned that the two images varied in the overall impression that they created - either the vibrant blue ocean scene or the muted impression which seemed more interested in the people. So, the two images were not the same and should probably not have had the same dark shadows or the same crop. I made some changes as kindly suggested by Haskar, and I think this is a better result for the muted version. I learnt so much from all of your feedback - thank you all again. Cheers Rob