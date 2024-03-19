Previous
More about the people...
More about the people...

Many thanks to everyone for your wonderful suggestions and feedback about the two versions of this image. Several people mentioned that the two images varied in the overall impression that they created - either the vibrant blue ocean scene or the muted impression which seemed more interested in the people. So, the two images were not the same and should probably not have had the same dark shadows or the same crop. I made some changes as kindly suggested by Haskar, and I think this is a better result for the muted version. I learnt so much from all of your feedback - thank you all again. Cheers Rob
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
Nicely done. The people are more prominent and are definitely a point of interest in this version.
March 17th, 2024  
Larry Steager
Very nice.
March 17th, 2024  
Mags
Lovely image!
March 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 17th, 2024  
