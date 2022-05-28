Previous
Next
FRIENDS MEETING FRIENDS by sangwann
Photo 4120

FRIENDS MEETING FRIENDS

Shot taken some weeks ago. While waiting for the ferry to take us to L-Isla I saw these two Maltese dgħajes coing close to each other. The 'barklori' (rowers) seemed to know each other - they must have because there are few left - bringing their dgħajsa close to each other for a chat. I waited until they came close enough until they almost touched each other before I took this shot.
The Maltese dghajsa was like a water ferry up to decades ago but now only a few remain and these are used to take tourists for rides inside the harbours. Morever, they have outboard motors to do the work instead of oars.
Back home after seven lovely days in Belgium with my camera full of pictures to go through.
Tomorrow I will start my last series of shots of our Treviso holiday.
Thank you very much for your support.


28th May 2022 28th May 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely shot and story. I don't envy you having to go through all those pics, but look forward to seeing them ;-)
May 28th, 2022  
Wylie ace
It tells a lovely story.
May 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great sharp shot in b/w !
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise