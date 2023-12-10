BEATIFUL BORMIO

Our Livigno holiday. Day 6 ( 7th September, 2023).

Shots taken as we were entering Bormio town centre.

Left picture: Bormio’s main street. Christine and Mary Grace absorbed in their chatting as we walked on.

Middle picture: a lovely old chapel which later proved a jewel of antique history (will show more later)

Right two fun shots taken of Mary Grace (in blue), Christine (in yellow) and Joanne ( in red). In the bottom shot they are playing The Three Monkeys – I see nothing, I hear nothing, I say nothing.

It was a fun surprise when we came to now that Joanne and her husband would be on the tour with us. She is the daughter of my mum’s cousin who I hadn’t seen since her father died a good number of years ago.

