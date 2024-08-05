Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Abstract Hosta Blossoms
The Abstract challenge continues
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49584/**abstract-august**
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
3084
photos
168
followers
160
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
53
97
54
55
98
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
5th August 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooooh arty and classy!
August 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Love it
August 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful composition and love the low lighting!
August 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
August 8th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
August 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
An immediate Fav, Skip! This is gorgeous!
August 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
How pretty. I tend to forget that hostas have blooms.
August 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close