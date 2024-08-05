Previous
Next
Abstract Hosta Blossoms by skipt07
57 / 365

Abstract Hosta Blossoms

The Abstract challenge continues

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49584/**abstract-august**
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooooh arty and classy!
August 8th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love it
August 8th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful composition and love the low lighting!
August 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
August 8th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
August 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
An immediate Fav, Skip! This is gorgeous!
August 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
How pretty. I tend to forget that hostas have blooms.
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise