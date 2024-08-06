Previous
Abstract Fungus by skipt07
Abstract Fungus

These appeared on a stump of a Rose of Sharon bush I cut down years ago. They never showed up before this so I am guessing it is because of all the humidity we've been experiencing this year.
6th August 2024

Skip Tribby

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I reside in NW Pennsylvania...
Beverley ace
Growing very neatly…
August 8th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
they look so soft...
August 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are wonderful!
August 8th, 2024  
