Abstract Architecture by skipt07
Abstract Architecture

I thought I'd get away from plant life for my subject, at least for a day. I promised my wife I'd take her to a Haitian restaurant. The owner is Haitian and he uses this store to not only make a living but also to support the Haitian people through charitable means. We got to talk to him for a few minutes as the restaurant wasn't busy and he was the only person there. Interestingly, I mentioned to him about all the gangs and the strife they were causing. I asked him if gangs were a problem when he lived in Haiti. He told me, no. That Haiti was a beautiful island and he never heard of gangs until he moved to the Bronx in New York. The gangs in Haiti just rose up with all the unrest and poor leadership.

This isn't his restaurant but it is a very modern building in the same city. I tried a zoom burst but I must have moved the camera when attempting the zoom. I guess you could call this and ICM-Zoom Burst.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Suzanne ace
You could maybe coin a new term for it. It's a pretty good outcome!

NB How was the food?
August 8th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
@ankers70 - Really good. We go there fairly often.

Here is a link to their menu if you are interested.
https://haitiansensationcoffee.com/menu/
August 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An eery feeling :-)
Interesting narrative about Haiti.
August 8th, 2024  
