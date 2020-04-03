demolition

trying to catch up on the 52-week challenge. this is for week 14 and the challenge was "industrial". the last time i went out photo trekking with the northster was on february 1 and i'm guessing it will be a long time before we can do that again. it was cold that day and we passed by this old building that was being demolished. it is an old building, but not old enough to be classified as heritage and a lot of the buildings around this area of toronto are being demolished. i would guess that another office building or a condo-office-retail combination will be built here. anything in downtown toronto is prime real estate no matter that it's the size of a postage stamp.



demolition is in itself an industry and a science, the services of which "include the clearing and recycling of debris, interior strip outs, handling of asbestos and hazardous materials, site remediation (decontamination and waste disposal), concrete cutting and explosive demolition. Excavation and land-clearing work is excluded from this industry." in this photo, water is sprayed to the parts being demolished, perhaps to lessen the dust particles resulting from the demolition.



this is a filler, and as i said, i am trying to catch up on the challenge. you do not have to comment, but if you do, i thank you very much.