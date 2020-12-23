Previous
a composite of what's inside my head by summerfield
Photo 1214

a composite of what's inside my head

i got the idea from a tutorial. but i wanted to paint something of my own. so i had this grungy window and consulted google images for what a lush flower box looked like. then i remembered in the old country a place where we always passed when walking to the school of vines growing up on the wall as the plants had been neglected and left unchecked. this was the result.

i find that once i start to paint, i just want to keep going until it's finished. which is a bad idée because i forget to have dinner. wait, maybe that's a good idea, non?

on to the next project.
summerfield

thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
Granagringa ace
What a lovely painting this is....
December 26th, 2020  
