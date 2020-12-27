Previous
Next
someone must be starving raving mad by summerfield
Photo 2871

someone must be starving raving mad

i forgot about this from two saturdays ago. someone knocked on my door at about seven in the evening. i wasn't expecting anyone and my amazon delivery wasn't expected to arrive only the next day. when i opened the door, i found this on the floor. i tried to call whoever was getting on the elevator assuming it was the delivery person but he either ignored my call or didn't hear me.

i didn't open the paper bag as i knew there would be a piece of dead animal dressed with lettuce and all the accoutrements of a hamburger sandwich. i didn't order this, that i know for sure, and i don't eat meat, that i am definitely sure.

a few days before this, a small packet was delivered through my mail slot which was addressed to the same suite number as mine but in the next building. i have set that aside and called the person for her to pick it up from me. but when i spoke to her i asked if they ordered from wendy's the night before and she said she didn't.

so, someone somewhere must've been fuming mad and very hungry wondering where their order was.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
786% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise