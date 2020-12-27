someone must be starving raving mad

i forgot about this from two saturdays ago. someone knocked on my door at about seven in the evening. i wasn't expecting anyone and my amazon delivery wasn't expected to arrive only the next day. when i opened the door, i found this on the floor. i tried to call whoever was getting on the elevator assuming it was the delivery person but he either ignored my call or didn't hear me.



i didn't open the paper bag as i knew there would be a piece of dead animal dressed with lettuce and all the accoutrements of a hamburger sandwich. i didn't order this, that i know for sure, and i don't eat meat, that i am definitely sure.



a few days before this, a small packet was delivered through my mail slot which was addressed to the same suite number as mine but in the next building. i have set that aside and called the person for her to pick it up from me. but when i spoke to her i asked if they ordered from wendy's the night before and she said she didn't.



so, someone somewhere must've been fuming mad and very hungry wondering where their order was.