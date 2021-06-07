the light house at peggy's cove

from the archives, when i first visited louise and ken @Weezilou in nova scotia in 2015.
yesterday, i was going through my files from excursions that i've not really gone through and i couldn't believe it was 6 years ago since this was taken. the ladies at church are seriously plotting to have as one of our social events an exhibition of my paintings. i thought i better paint some canadian landscapes and i found this shot which should be great to render in acrylic or watercolour. minus the humans littered about. i might include the silhouettes of humans at the bottom of the lighthouse just to make it more appealing. silhouettes should be easy enough.
my doctor called me this morning to let me know that she is happy with the ultrasound results from last week. she's then scheduled me for my second dose of the vaccine on saturday afternoon.