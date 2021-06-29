three boats

this is from the album of swillin billy flynn, the pirate photographer of 365. the gang had undertaken to photograph his photo of three boats but i painted from a different photo, by mistake. i must've been distracted by his beautiful wife's photo and i flipped through earlier photos. just as well, when i realized i painted the wrong photo, i was relieved as this was a much easier to paint. this has gone through the artsy gang's critically artful eyes and i think i passed.😊



this was done in may using watercolour. just as i was beginning to feel comfortable with watercolour, i lost my painting mojo and have not painted anything for almost three weeks now. i do have a couple of projects that i had started but doing them bit by bit -- i like the subjects but they were quite difficult to render but i do not want to abandon them altogether. i have been experimenting with colour mixes, however, which i think would help me in the future. when following a tutorial, the colours are laid out. however, when you are painting your own subjects, you bear the problem of which colours to use and mix. i do have a project to do this our long weekend so i hope to give you something fresh by next week.