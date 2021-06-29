Previous
three boats by summerfield
Photo 3051

three boats

this is from the album of swillin billy flynn, the pirate photographer of 365. the gang had undertaken to photograph his photo of three boats but i painted from a different photo, by mistake. i must've been distracted by his beautiful wife's photo and i flipped through earlier photos. just as well, when i realized i painted the wrong photo, i was relieved as this was a much easier to paint. this has gone through the artsy gang's critically artful eyes and i think i passed.😊

this was done in may using watercolour. just as i was beginning to feel comfortable with watercolour, i lost my painting mojo and have not painted anything for almost three weeks now. i do have a couple of projects that i had started but doing them bit by bit -- i like the subjects but they were quite difficult to render but i do not want to abandon them altogether. i have been experimenting with colour mixes, however, which i think would help me in the future. when following a tutorial, the colours are laid out. however, when you are painting your own subjects, you bear the problem of which colours to use and mix. i do have a project to do this our long weekend so i hope to give you something fresh by next week.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beyootimous! You'll get that mojo back, just keep pluggin' along--awesome work!
June 30th, 2021  
Bill ace
I am so jealous of your immense talent. Love this painting.
June 30th, 2021  
