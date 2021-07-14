a house that is a home

passed by this cute house during my walk last weekend. i know two older ladies live here because i would see them doing the gardens the few afternoons i had walked around here. the garden is simple but lovely and most times very colourful. the lighting this time is a bit atrocious but no one's about and that's the photo i wanted.
funny story last night. during a lull in conversation in the afternoon, my boss asked me if i have finished the peggy's cove lighthouse painting. i told him i was just painting in the details of the rocks and that i would send him a photo before i post it here. so i sent it by text and when he hasn't acknowledged it, i checked my message if it went through. it did, to the ex who has the same first name and their names were just right next to each other by virtue of the first letter of their last names. so i sent it again, to the right address this time and my boss right away texted back saying his wife thought it was 'stunning', then after awhile my phone beeped and there was a message, from the ex, saying "great photo, your eye get better with age". i texted back i said, "wrong jim, sorry. and it's not a photo, it's a painting, please delete." to which he texted again saying, you're a painter now? and i replied "no, i'm an artiste!" 😜